Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Barbers receive mental health support training

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the state’s barbers and stylists are brushing up on a new type of training. However, this has nothing to do with the latest fades, braids, or styles. They’re learning how they could help bridge the gap with mental health care.

The barbershop chair becomes the equivalent of a therapist’s couch for many men in the black community.

“We do have a lot of clients that come in and just need to have a conversation,” described Ronald Carral. “Takes me back to last week. We had a customer that came in, and he was actually saying that he was on the verge of committing suicide. He called us back the next day and said that he was glad we came in and talked to him the way we did.”

The Confess Project knows those kinds of stories are happening across the country.

“At the end of the day, like I said, they listen to y’all,” said Confess Project Chief of People Officer Darnell Rice. “Because y’all know everybody. You can give advice, but you can give guidance as well.”

The Jackson Heart Study linked up with the Confess Project for this, but they’ve partnered with barbers before for hypertension screenings. That same model is being used for mental health support. The presentation included data about how the black community is less likely to get a diagnosis and treatment for mental health issues. That part isn’t a surprise to the barbers.

“As a barber, a lot of times, you don’t understand the fact that you’re not a counselor. I’m not licensed to do certain things,” said barber Damion Portis. “But you also have to wrestle with the thing that the obvious is where you see the benefit in the conversations that you have with these people.”

“The four principles that we teach are active listening, positive communication, validation, and reducing stigma because, at the end of the day, those barbers are essential and very important to the community,” added Darnell Rice.

But the missing link is sometimes what to do after they realize there’s a need. Now, they’ll be able to provide clients with specific resources.

“If you do not offer the resources along with the education, you’re missing half of the boat,” noted Jacquilyn German, Jackson Heart Study, Community Partnership Director.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is...
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has cleared the traffic alert, but the roadways...
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59

Latest News

6pm Headlines 8/1
6pm Headlines 8/1
William Carey welcomes incoming medical school students at orientation
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students
The City of Hattiesburg launched a survey for residents to complete regarding ARPA funds.
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see...
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
The university welcomed over 200 students into the program, making William Carey’s College of...
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students