Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died

(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall, Howard Ballou and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirmed a Brandon football player died on Monday.

Coroner David Ruth said no injuries were detected, and he is taking the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on a cause of death. The football player has been identified as 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student-athlete, Phillip Laster.  Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Scott Rimes, Superintendent of Education.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is...
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has cleared the traffic alert, but the roadways...
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59

Latest News

6pm Headlines 8/1
6pm Headlines 8/1
William Carey welcomes incoming medical school students at orientation
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students
The City of Hattiesburg launched a survey for residents to complete regarding ARPA funds.
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see...
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
The university welcomed over 200 students into the program, making William Carey’s College of...
William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students