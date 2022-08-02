Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County coroner confirmed a Brandon football player died on Monday.
Coroner David Ruth said no injuries were detected, and he is taking the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule on a cause of death. The football player has been identified as 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr.
“We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student-athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Scott Rimes, Superintendent of Education.
This is a developing story.
