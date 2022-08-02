Win Stuff
08/02 Ryan’s “Even Wetter” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Even more rain today, but at least the weekend looks drier!
08/02 Ryan's "Even Wetter" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another day without any weather-related surprises! That means we’re in for more heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening showers...even more so than yesterday in regards to the rain. In fact, I expect today to be the wettest of the forecast period, though Wednesday and Thursday will at least as rainy. Thunderstorms are likely, but severe weather is not expected. That doesn’t mean we can’t see an overachieving storm out there, so please remain “weather aware” as these daytime showers/thunderstorms move about the area. We’ll see them develop along the coast or over the Sound first, then drift inland. Timing-wise it looks like we’ll see rain in the southern third of the Pine Belt around lunchtime, then moving into the central third by 4 PM, and finally the northern third by sunset. Just like the last several days this activity will fall off quickly once the sun goes down, but expect them to linger a little longer today than they did yesterday.

This rainy trend continues for most of the rest of the week, but by Friday we’ll be back to our “average” of a few afternoon/evening showers. The weekend looks to be on the sunnier/drier side, but even then we can’t rule out a stray shower and we’ll be right back to “normal” by next week.

