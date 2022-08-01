Win Stuff
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say

FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Lindsey Grewe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Broncos stadium in Colorado Saturday night, officials said.

According to Denver police, the death at Empower Field at Mile High is being investigated as accidental.

Police said the woman was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the ground below and died from her injuries.

The woman fell during Kenny Chesney’s concert. Police have not clarified if she was a fan attending the show or a stadium employee.

Further details have not yet been released.

