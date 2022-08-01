Widespread storms are expected again for tomorrow.

This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies in the morning, but thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered T-Storms will linger for Thursday and Friday as highs top out into the upper 80s.

Rain chances will go away this weekend as sunny skies return to the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.