Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident blocks traffic on NB I-59

This story will be updated when more information is provided.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident is blocking a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker.

According to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, all northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 11 North at Exit 90.

Traffic can get back on I-59 northbound at the 93-mile marker via the ramp near the fairground.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic delay on Hwy. 11 is expected to last till around 10 a.m. The traffic alert for the crash on I-59 is also expected to be cleared around 10 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a...
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody

Latest News

Traffic can be an issue for any school, but Columbia School District is taking the road ‘most...
Construction is underway on Columbia High’s improved drive-thru
Traffic can be an issue for any school, but Columbia School District is taking the road ‘most...
Construction is underway on Columbia High’s improved drive-thru
MDOT
MDOT projects move forward in Southwest Mississippi
The pickup was reported on fire in the turn lane near the Tractor Supply Co. between 6:30 and...
Pickup truck catches fire in Petal