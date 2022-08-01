TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident blocks traffic on NB I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident is blocking a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker.

According to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, all northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 11 North at Exit 90.

Traffic can get back on I-59 northbound at the 93-mile marker via the ramp near the fairground.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic delay on Hwy. 11 is expected to last till around 10 a.m. The traffic alert for the crash on I-59 is also expected to be cleared around 10 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

