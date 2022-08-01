Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect wanted in the Fast Stop robbery and aggravated assault investigation has turned herself in.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso, surrendered herself to the sheriff’s department Monday morning.

Dean is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. Her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court is set for 1 p.m.

Carmelo Jackson, 18, turned himself in to JCSD officials sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault- manifest extreme indifference to life.

Jackson’s bond was denied on Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in court.

Arrest warrants were issued for Jackson and Dean on Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested in the investigation. His proceedings will be conducted in Jones County Youth Court.

