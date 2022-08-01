Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive

To help with the baby formula shortage across the nation, health care facilities are gearing up for their final milk bank drive.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - To help with the baby formula shortage across the nation, health care facilities are gearing up for their final milk bank drive.

Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative partnered with the Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi to host multiple breast milk drives.

The next one will be on August 11 at the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative Women’s Health Center on 62 Old Airport Road from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Mothers who want to donate milk must get pre-approved through a screening process. Requirements are available on the Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

Latest News

Marcus Carr, better known as DJ Kujho, has DJed nationwide from Amazon, Inc. to the Hard Rock...
Hattiesburg DJ kicks off 14th Annual Black Business Month
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/1
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/1
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive
Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive