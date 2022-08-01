Pine Belt healthcare facility gear up to host final milk bank drive

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - To help with the baby formula shortage across the nation, health care facilities are gearing up for their final milk bank drive.

Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative partnered with the Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi to host multiple breast milk drives.

The next one will be on August 11 at the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative Women’s Health Center on 62 Old Airport Road from noon until 3:00 p.m.

Mothers who want to donate milk must get pre-approved through a screening process. Requirements are available on the Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi website.

