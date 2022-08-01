Win Stuff
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service

Pastor Rick Pigott is relocating after being elected Southern Methodist Denomination president.
Hattiesburg pastor leaving after 35 years at the helm.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere.

Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area.

However, their goal is to continue to spread love through ministry.

Pigott was recently elected president of the Southern Methodist Denomination and will be moving to church headquarters in Orangeburg, S.C..

Wesley church member Ron Dobler said though Pigott will be missed, he has a bigger mission to fulfill.

“The community here, he’s touched it in so many ways,” said Pigott. “Whether it be his hospital visits, his ministry at nursing homes, the chaplin or the on-call that he does. Just anyone in need.”

Hollie Craft, the Pigotts’ daughter, said she vividly remembers her dad always being present for school activities and events across the community.

“He has just been a part of this community and helped so many people,” Craft said. “He just gives and gives and gives of his time and resources.”

Pigott’s son is said to be carrying on some of the ministry at Wesley Southern Methodist.

But the humble man with a deep love for God, family, and others, Rick Pigott’s impact on the community will truly be missed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

