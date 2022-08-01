Win Stuff
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state of Mississippi has now confirmed three cases of Monkeypox. The news comes one week after the first case was reported in the state on July 25.

Nearly every state in the country has reported at least one case of Monkeypox, except for Wyoming and Montana, as of August 1.

Health officials say transmission of the virus can occur with close skin-to-skin contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex with an infected person.

“While anyone can get Monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the U.S. and globally have been among men who have sex with men,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

The World Health Organization has now asked men at risk of catching Monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment.”

MSDH says symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples or blisters and ulcers on the face, body, and private parts.

