MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Perry County that resulted in a man receiving fatal injuries.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, the safety patrol responded to the accident around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 29 at Thomas Creek Road.

Shows says the crash is currently being investigated.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking motorists to use caution when approaching the area or to use an alternate route.

The story will be updated as more details become available soon.

