Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Local photo studio hosts school supply giveaway

601 Kre8tive holds back-to-school giveaway
Local photographer delivers school supplies for kids.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt creative is providing local kids with items they will need when they head back to school.

DesJambreya Butler owns 601 Kre8tive, a photography studio located in Hattiesburg.

Sunday, she held a back-to-school giveaway, supplying kids with backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more.

Butler said she wants to create change and simply be of help.

“I wanted to give back to the community because there are a lot of underprivileged parents in the area, especially with everything going on today,” Butler said. “I know this will help out the parents, being that they have to buy school supplies, school uniforms, and more. I just want to help those in the community around me.”

Butler said she plans to host school supply giveaways every three months.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a...
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’

Latest News

Pigott leaving Hattiesburg after 35 years service.
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
Hattiesburg photo studio supplying kids heading back to school.
Local photog delivers for school kids
Pigott leaving Hattiesburg after 35 years service.
Sincere farewells offered pastor
Disc golf growing in Pine Belt popularity
Disc golf growing in Pine Belt popularity