Local photo studio hosts school supply giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt creative is providing local kids with items they will need when they head back to school.

DesJambreya Butler owns 601 Kre8tive, a photography studio located in Hattiesburg.

Sunday, she held a back-to-school giveaway, supplying kids with backpacks, crayons, notebooks and more.

Butler said she wants to create change and simply be of help.

“I wanted to give back to the community because there are a lot of underprivileged parents in the area, especially with everything going on today,” Butler said. “I know this will help out the parents, being that they have to buy school supplies, school uniforms, and more. I just want to help those in the community around me.”

Butler said she plans to host school supply giveaways every three months.

