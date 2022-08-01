Win Stuff
HPD warning residents of false officer phone scam

HPD has received reports of residents being called by a person posing as a law enforcement officer, asking for donations/money.
HPD has received reports of residents being called by a person posing as a law enforcement officer, asking for donations/money.(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam call that is asking for money or donations from residents.

HPD has received reports of residents being called by a person posing as a law enforcement officer, asking for donations/money. The calls are reportedly coming from the following number: 662-500-0266.

This is a scam.

HPD said it is not soliciting funds in any way. It also said law enforcement agencies will never ask for money cards or Green-Dot Cards in any form of payment.

If you have any questions regarding the validity of a phone call, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

