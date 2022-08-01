Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to multiple auto burglaries.

According to HPD, Javin Moore, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. and charged with four counts of auto burglary and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The charges are connected to auto burglaries that occurred on Highway 49 earlier in the night.

Officers also recovered two handguns and multiple bags, backpacks, purses and electronic devices.

Moore was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

