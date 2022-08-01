Hattiesburg DJ kicks off 14th Annual Black Business Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carr, better known as DJ Kujho, has DJed nationwide from Amazon, Inc. to the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas and, just last month, at Essence Festival in New Orleans.

A disc jockey, graphic designer and owner of Studio54, Carr is also a Hattiesburg native. He’s even worked with celebrities such as comedian Kevin Hart.

“I’ve met a lot of great people and gained great friendships from clients becoming friends I can talk to and count on,” he said.

Like many business owners, Carr understands the importance of adaptability.

“When the pandemic first started, at that point, I had been DJing ten years,” said Carr. At every event, for literally ten years, every weekend or week I had a gig, non-stop. When the pandemic hit, all that ceased, and I was stressed.”

Post-pandemic, Carr said he could collaborate with other businesses again and invest in young people.

“Throughout the year, we try to collaborate,” said Carr. “In November, we have the daddy-daughter dance. In the future, I want to start teaching younger DJs, people that aspire to be DJs, the ropes.”

His advice for black businesses and future business owners is, “Whether scared or ready, put your product out there. Someone will support you.”

