2 former City of Natchez employees indicted for embezzlement

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former City of Natchez employees were indicted Monday for embezzlement.

According to the State Auditor, Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon are accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account without approval.

They are also accused of claiming to work for the City of Natchez at the same time they were working as consultants for a town on the opposite side of the state.

City leaders in Natchez filed a complaint when these alleged schemes were discovered.

Fortenberry was served with a $14,836.49 demand letter at the time of her arrest. Dillon was served an $8,029.98 demand letter.

Interest and investigative expenses are included in both demand amounts.

