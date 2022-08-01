08/01 Ryan’s “Happy August” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy August 1st, everyone! Hard to believe it’s already the 8th month of the year...it’s really flying by. August also happens to be one of the statistically hottest months, so at least we have that to look forward to. Overall though this week isn’t looking to start off that way. Today, and most of the week, will have a high temperature slightly below the seasonal average of 93. Today’s high is 91, and it’ll even drop into the upper 80s in the days ahead as cloud cover and rain chances increase over the middle of the week. Severe weather isn’t expected at any point, but thunderstorms are possible. Today’s amount will be only slightly higher than average at 40%, but we’ll see upwards of 60% by Wednesday and Thursday. It starts to clear up by the weekend, so the silver lining is we’ll at least get some consistent sun by then.

Overall, not all that different from last week which was fairly typical in every respect...just expect a bit more rain this week.

