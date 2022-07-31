Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

This investigation is currently ongoing.
This investigation is currently ongoing.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of 48-year-old Michelle Morris of Moss Point.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently assisting the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife in the investigation.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a...
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’

Latest News

Carmelo Tremaine Jackson, 18, was denied bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in...
Fast Stop shooting/robbery suspect denied bond
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row
A weekend sales initiative helped draw more customers to downtown Laurel.
Initiative aims to boost weekend sales in downtown Laurel
Merchants banded together to promote sales in downtown Laurel.
Sales initiative in Laurel does its job
Lumpy the sloth was a big hit on his first da in the public eye.
Baby sloth on display for 1st time at Hattiesburg Zoo