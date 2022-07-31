Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Ian Randolph

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bobby Carr left Alabama as the state’s winningest active high school coach to come to Presbyterian Christian School.

A championship culture is what he wants to build in Hattiesburg.

“They’re working as hard as any group I’ve ever coached,” Carr said. “You can tell they’re hungry. They’re ready to take it to the next level and the kids have been working their tails off all summer.”

“It’s an intense attitude,” said PCS senior quarterback Ian Randolph. “He demands perfection. This is the most we’ve practiced since I’ve been at PCS and I’ve been here my whole life. He just strives to be great.”

One doesn’t win eleven state championships by accident.

Carr established an attitude at PCS from the get-go.

Randolph’s there to help see his vision through – and lead a more exciting, spread offense.

“I love it,” Randolph said. “I love throwing the ball and I’m going to get more opportunities to run this year. Open up the whole playbook, it’s going to be totally different than what everyone’s seen.” “I’ve put a lot on him having to learn a whole new system,” Carr said. “He’s the returning starting quarterback from last year. He’s a player that can expand plays with his feet. He’s got really good feet, maybe our fastest guy on the team.”

Randolph hopes his senior season doesn’t fly by too fast.

He and the Bobcats are pouring everything into summer workouts – knowing to compete in an ultra-competitive region with the likes of Jackson Prep and Madison-Ridgeland Academy, they have to work twice as hard.

“Just be us,” Randolph said. “I think we have the talent. We have the work. If we just put it all together and don’t make any mistakes.”

“We want to establish a championship culture,” Carr said. “There’s not a whole lot of difference between being good and being great, just about that much. And we talk about doing all the little things. I believe if you do the little things right, big things are gonna happen. Those are the things we’re stressing - from keeping the locker room clean to holding each other accountable in everything we do. All that kind of stuff shows up in tight ball games.”

Here’s a look at PCS’ 2022 schedule:

8/19 - vs. Simpson Academy - 7 p.m.

8/26 - at Silliman Institute - 7 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Columbia Academy - 7 p.m.

9/9 - at Hartfield Academy - 7 p.m.

9/16 - vs. Lamar School - 7 p.m.

9/23 - at Oak Forest Academy - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Bowling Green School - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Parklane Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at Jackson Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Jackson Prep* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 1-6A opponent

