PCS 2022 football schedule

PCS Bobcats
PCS Bobcats
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PCS

  • 8/19 - vs. Simpson Academy - 7 p.m.
  • 8/26 - at Silliman Institute - 7 p.m.
  • 9/2 - vs. Columbia Academy - 7 p.m.
  • 9/9 - at Hartfield Academy - 7 p.m.
  • 9/16 - vs. Lamar School - 7 p.m.
  • 9/23 - at Oak Forest Academy - 7 p.m.
  • 9/30 - vs. Bowling Green School - 7 p.m.
  • 10/7 - vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - at Parklane Academy* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - at Jackson Academy* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 - vs. Jackson Prep* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 1-6A opponent

