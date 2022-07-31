PCS 2022 football schedule

PCS

8/19 - vs. Simpson Academy - 7 p.m.

8/26 - at Silliman Institute - 7 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Columbia Academy - 7 p.m.

9/9 - at Hartfield Academy - 7 p.m.

9/16 - vs. Lamar School - 7 p.m.

9/23 - at Oak Forest Academy - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Bowling Green School - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Parklane Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at Jackson Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Jackson Prep* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 1-6A opponent

