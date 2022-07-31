Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Ole Miss College World Series trophy makes its stop in Hattiesburg

College World Series Trophy makes stop in Hattiesburg
College World Series Trophy makes stop in Hattiesburg(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans from all over the Hattiesburg area were able to catch a long glimpse of the University of Mississippi’s national baseball championship trophy Saturday.

Folks from across Pine Belt saw the trophy in person, taking pictures, and creating a life-long memory.

The 2022 NCAA College World Series Trophy that Ole Miss won last month in Omaha, Neb., was stationed at the Hotel Indigo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We were lucky enough to host it here at the Hotel Indigo,” said Tammy Clinton, assistant general manager. “It was just such a pleasure to be the one to host it here in the Hattiesburg area.”

The trophy is now on its way back to its final destination in Oxford.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Suspect arrested in Hebron shooting case; investigation ongoing

Latest News

College World Series trophy slides into Hattiesburg.
College World Series trophy slides into Hattiesburg.
So. Miss athletics to receive media boost, the Sun Belt and ESPN expand agreement
Southern Miss athletics to receive media boost, the Sun Belt and ESPN expand agreement
601 Elite Quarterback Camp
Local players among 40 quarterbacks invited to 601 Elite QB Camp
601 Elite Quarterback Camp
Local players among 40 quarterbacks invited to 601 Elite QB Camp