Ole Miss College World Series trophy makes its stop in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans from all over the Hattiesburg area were able to catch a long glimpse of the University of Mississippi’s national baseball championship trophy Saturday.

Folks from across Pine Belt saw the trophy in person, taking pictures, and creating a life-long memory.

The 2022 NCAA College World Series Trophy that Ole Miss won last month in Omaha, Neb., was stationed at the Hotel Indigo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We were lucky enough to host it here at the Hotel Indigo,” said Tammy Clinton, assistant general manager. “It was just such a pleasure to be the one to host it here in the Hattiesburg area.”

The trophy is now on its way back to its final destination in Oxford.

