Marion County School District hosts second active shooter drill

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time this week, the Marion County School District has teamed up with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to host an “active shooter” exercise.

An active shooter drill featuring the Marion County Sheriff’s Department S.W.A.T. team, school resource officers and other Marion County deputies was held Saturday at East Marion High School.

“The guys love training,” said Jamie Singley, chief deputy for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. “It gives them a sense of a real-life scenario that they can actually participate in, see where things need to be worked on and you can always throw a wrench in it, and give them even some more scenarios that they might not have thought of that might actually happen in the real world.”

On Wednesday, a similar exercise took place at West Marion High School.

“Our (school resource officers) are trained to respond to situations, but (Saturday) and in our previous drills and our future drills, they’ll be training in conjunction with SWAT and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to respond together as one cohesive unit,” said Carl Michael Day, superintendent of Marion County Schools.

Day says other exercises will take place in the next week at West Marion Primary School and the Marion County School District’s Career and Technical Center.

