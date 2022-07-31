Win Stuff
Initiative aims to boost weekend sales in downtown Laurel

Laurel Main Street launches sale initiative to encourage business downtown
Downtown Laurel sales initiative wrapping up.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A heat advisory is in the forecast for Laurel, but it has nothing to do with the weather.

The Summer Sale Advisory just finished its third day of hot deals in downtown Laurel. Almost three dozen businesses have participated in the initiative, which ends Sunday.

Laurel Main Street spearheaded the sales initiative to increase business downtown.

The non-profit was founded in 2007 to revitalize the central business district of Laurel.

Keri Rowell, Laurel Main Street board member/chair of the promotions committee, said she saw the initiative as an opportunity for people to come to the city.

“It’s always a good time to shop in downtown Laurel,” Rowell said.

Rowell is part of a family business located downtown: Lott Furniture. She is satisfied with what the promotion has done in her neck of the woods.

“I would say it’s a success,” Rowell said. “I think that anytime we get people downtown, it’s a success.”

For more information about the Summer Sale Advisory, visit Laurel Main Street’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

