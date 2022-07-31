Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts open house

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The communities of Indian Springs and Wadetown will now be served by the Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Saturday, firefighters held an open house to publicly show that they’re ready to help whenever the time comes.

“We’re doing great things out here, but it’s going to take a village,” Interim Fire Chief Robert Myers said. It’s going to take all hands-on deck and that’s why we’re opening up the house to let people know that we are here, we need your help, come and support and let’s make this thing work.”

Myers said the new station was needed.

“There was a need because the responding fire department is from New Augusta and the distance from there to here is approximately about 12 miles,” Myers said. “It’s a long way, so we felt like the community needed a little bit more response time.

“So, with the help of some people and organizations, the board of supervisors, we were able to erect this building to start this service.”

Although the department currently is up and running, Indian Springs VFD remains recruiting volunteers.

“The word volunteer means volunteer,” Myers said. “We need your help. We need your service. There is something for everyone to do in the volunteer fire department.

“You are not too old, you are not too young. We can find something for anyone to do when it comes down to the volunteer fire department.”

