Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items.

The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.

“I thank God for it, I really do,” said Coralee Ratliff, a Marion County resident who got clothing and school supplies at the “Day of Hope.” “I prayed and prayed and prayed like, what are we going to do? What are we going to do? And He did it, He provided my needs, all my needs (and) even more.”

Church members say it’s important to step up and lend a hand to those in need in tough times.

“We also want to share the things that aren’t temporary,” First Baptist Church Pastor Tyler Chavis said. “Those things are temporary and they’re going to wear out, so we share about the love that’s found in Christ Jesus and the hope that we have in Him.”

The first “Day of Hope” was held in 2020.

