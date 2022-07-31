Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Father arrested after toddler overdoses on heroin, sheriff says

Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child...
Dontrell Williams Sr., 41, was booked on several charges after authorities say his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin.(Source: Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Louisiana father has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.

Authorities in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was, WVUE reports.

Webre says a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived.

Once at the hospital, authorities say medical staff determined the child had suffered an opioid overdose. The child was stabilized and airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle, which the child “accidentally ingested.” They believe Williams disposed of the drugs before authorities arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin and violation of a drug-free zone - due to the proximity of a school. His bail was set at $56,000.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Suspect arrested in Hebron shooting case; investigation ongoing

Latest News

Members of the First Baptist Church in Foxworth hand our free sack lunches during the third...
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Day of Hope picks up community
Day of Hope picks up community
PCS senior quarterback Ian Randolph and coach Bobby Carr.
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Ian Randolph