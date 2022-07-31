Fast Stop shooting/robbery suspect denied bond

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager facing a pair of felony charges linked to the robbery of a Fast Stop in Jones County last week was denied bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Calling him a “threat to society,” Judge David Lyons returned Carmelo Jackson, 18, to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Jackson has been jailed since turning himself in sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Jackson and another suspect, Jordan Ciahjra Dean. Both were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault/manifest extreme indifference to life.

Dean remains at large.

The pair were connected to an armed robbery Wednesday night at the Fast Stop in the Hebron community.

The owner of the gas station/convenience store, Rakesh “Rocky” Auroa, was shot and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday. He was charged with accessory to robbery and accessory to aggravated assault. His legal proceedings will take place in Jones County Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.