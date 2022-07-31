Win Stuff
Families flood stores for sales tax holiday

The sales tax holiday ended Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents and families flooded stores on Saturday for one last chance at the sales tax holiday.

During July 29-30, all clothing items and school supplies marked under $100 were tax-exempt.

“Many states do not do this, but I’m glad that Mississippi does this,” said Nakenzie McGee, who was shopping for her two students. “This is a great time that parents can actually save some dollars when buying school supplies. The price of everything else is really going up. So, every penny that you use, that you spend, really counts.”

Some are taking advantage of the sale by any means necessary.

Sixth-grade student Mary Vivian Prince and her grandmother traveled 60 miles to Hattiesburg to get the supplies they needed.

“I have four different teachers, and each one has to have four different supplies list,” Prince said. “It all adds up and it can be expensive. I’m happy to be shopping on tax free weekend.”

Others focused on the clothing discount.

Adrianne Young made her way to Turtle Creek Mall to purchase her nephew’s clothes for the school year.

“It’s very hard, because they’re growing every second, every minute and every day,” Young said. “So, yes, it’s hard.

“Come out and catch the tax sale while you can because you don’t often get these chances.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

