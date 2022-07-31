Disc Golf: The Pine Belt’s fastest growing sport

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With free courses being offered by the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation, disc golf is gaining lots of traction throughout the Pine Belt.

“We’re hoping to have another class in October, especially when USM starts back,” said Nadine Armstrong, innovative programs coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department. “That way we can get some USM students to come out”

“It’s going to be a 101 course, and then we’re going to try to build off that and have a 102 course for people who aren’t brand-new to disc golf.”

Similar clinics have introduced many new players to disc golf.

According to amateur Max McGehee, the game is not just growing in the Pine Belt.

Disc golf is booming, McGehee said..

“The amount of players just in our area, especially in the last two years when we all needed something to do outside, has more than doubled,” said McGehee. “I’m pretty sure the courses in the last two to three years have doubled around the world.

“So, the sport is growing tremendously.”

Many disc golf courses are placed throughout the Pine Belt, including Little Black Creek, which hosts the Discraft Big Rip Classic.

With free classes peaking the interest of new players and amateur tours throughout Mississippi, disc golf is sneakily becoming the sport of the region.

“We could not do what we do without the Parks and Recreation,” said McGehee. “These clinics are just kind of the next step in the evolution of us working with them and them working with us.”

Any updates on disc golf classes can be found on Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department’s social media pages.

