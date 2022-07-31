Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Biden’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’ seeks help from public

President Biden still "shooting for the moon" when it comes to finding cancer cure.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have any ideas about fighting cancer? The Biden administration wants to hear it.

The president revamped the Cancer Moonshot program, which began while he was vice-president in 2016.

The disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The impact of cancer has directly affected Biden’s life. His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

The Biden Administration seeks to cut cancer’s death rate by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

Well before 2047 arrives, the president hopes to get input from the private sector, colleges and universities, healthcare providers and everyday citizens.

For more information on how to assist in this venture, be sure to reach out at www.whitehouse.gov/cancermoonshot/.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Suspect arrested in Hebron shooting case; investigation ongoing

Latest News

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Day of Hope picks up community
Day of Hope picks up community
PCS senior quarterback Ian Randolph and coach Bobby Carr.
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Ian Randolph
PCS senior quarterback Ian Randolph and coach Bobby Carr.
Players of the Pine Belt: PCS senior QB Ian Randolph
First of two wanted suspects turns himself in to Jones County officials.
First of two wanted suspects turns himself in to Jones County officials.