Biden’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’ seeks help from public

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have any ideas about fighting cancer? The Biden administration wants to hear it.

The president revamped the Cancer Moonshot program, which began while he was vice-president in 2016.

The disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The impact of cancer has directly affected Biden’s life. His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

The Biden Administration seeks to cut cancer’s death rate by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

Well before 2047 arrives, the president hopes to get input from the private sector, colleges and universities, healthcare providers and everyday citizens.

For more information on how to assist in this venture, be sure to reach out at www.whitehouse.gov/cancermoonshot/.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.