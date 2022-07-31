Baby sloth on display for 1st time at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest addition to the Hattiesburg Zoo’s animal family made his debut Saturday, and many people came through the gate to get a first look.

Lumpy, a male two-toed sloth, took his first public bow Saturday at 3 1/2-weeks-old, spending most of the day in the maternal embrace of his mother, Mo.

“The most exciting part about this is that it’s a boy,” said Stephen Taylor, the zoo’s animal curator. “Chewy finally has a son. Lumpy has two older sisters.

,“So, anytime we have a new baby, we see a big uptick in people coming to see them. It’s a good opportunity for us not only to show them these guys but all the other wonderful animals.”

