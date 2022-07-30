Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community honored Donald Young.

Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Over the course of the war, over 6,800 merchant seamen died, more than 11,000 were wounded and around 600 were held prisoner by the Japanese. The casualty rate of the U.S. Merchant Marine is among the highest of any service.

Young turned 95 on Saturday. He currently lives in Ocean Springs with his wife of 41 years. The city dedicated a plaque to him as family members stood at his side at the Seaman’s Memorial on Front Beach.

Young was presented additional proclamations from the Mississippi House of Representatives and the state Senate. Mayor Kenny Holloway also declared July 30 as Donald Young Day in Ocean Springs.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a...
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody

Latest News

This story will be updated when more information is provided.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident blocks traffic on NB I-59
Michael Tyler, 51
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
Southern Pines Animal Shelter Adoption Event
Southern Pines Animal Shelter adoption event draws raves
Southern Pines has one of its top adoption events
Southern Pines has one of its top adoption events
5pm Headlines 7/31
5pm Headlines 7/31