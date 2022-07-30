Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne General Hospital has new tools to help first responders save lives.

Southern Mississippi Trading recently donated two Stryker Lucas Chest Compression devices for a combined value of $23,000. These devices are currently being used in the field and have already helped to save a life.

Andrew Porter, a physician’s assistant at the hospital, gave insight into how these devices help in the field.

“When one of our paramedics arrives on the scene -where before they would have to manually do CPR and in addition try to start IV’s, intubate the patient, do other advanced trauma procedures - now they can put this device on and it’s going to take doing CPR off of their minds and let them, like I said, work on those other interventions the patient benefit from,” said Porter.

Paramedic Eric Lindsay said these devices have already impacted their response times.

“Being a rural county, our response times can be prolonged, longer than more populated counties,” said Lindsay. “And a lot of times, it is just you and your patient out there.”

These devices help make CPR one less thing paramedics must worry about, giving responders more time to focus on IVs and other care while going to the hospital.

“We can give our ALS medicines; we can intubate patients,” said Lindsay. “More or less, it just enables us to monitor the patient and provide more proficient care for the patient during our pre-hospital transport.”

