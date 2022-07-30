Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.

A preliminary investigation discovered that two women had been involved in a verbal altercation inside the establishment that turned physical outside.

Private security personnel at the location attempted to calm the altercation and a shot was fired, HPD said.

Two individuals were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

At this time, all the individuals involved have been accounted for and no charges have been filed, police said.

