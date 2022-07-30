Win Stuff
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody

Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a...
Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a shooting last week, turned himself in to Jones County authorities.(Jones County Sheriff's Deaprtment)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the two at-large suspects sought in a robbery that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition surrendered overnight to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Carmelo Jackson, who was wanted in connection with last week’s Fast Stop armed robbery and shooting, surrendered himself to JCSD officials at the Jones County Jail.

JCSD called Jackson the alleged shooter.

Jackson, 18, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault/manifest extreme indifference to life.

Jackson and a 17 year old male juvenile accomplice now have been arrested and charged.

A third suspect, Jordan Ciahjra Dean, remains at large and facing charges.

Additional information on Jackson’s initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court will be provided later Saturday, JCSD said.

The 17-year-old male charged in the incident will have his proceedings conducted in Jones County Youth Court

