Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Malcolm Price played all over the field last season – but his few snaps at quarterback will prove to be invaluable as he takes over the starting job in 2022.

“It made me have all the confidence in the world,” Price said. “I’m glad I started off last year because if I would’ve started off this year it would’ve been a little bit rough. I’m calm, I don’t rush things anymore as I used to. I’m more focused on being the first quarterback.”

The Southpaw fits perfectly into coach Eric Booth’s offense.

Booth believes Price can lead Collins on and off the field.

“We run the spread so if he can read the defense he can pick his own poison,” Booth said. “He knows where to throw the ball and all that. That kid’s been to every workout this summer. He probably has 23, 24 days working out. He comes in every day, he pushes, he doesn’t complain about anything I ask him to do and that’s the main thing. I think he’s gonna be alright. He’s gonna be a leader this year of this football team.”

It all starts in the summer and as one of only three seniors, Price knows he’s got to set the standard as the Tigers work hard in the early mornings.

“We start off with an example,” Price said. “If I don’t run, they’re not gonna run. But if I push, they’re gonna want to beat me. This is where it all starts off. I don’t see why you wouldn’t like this if you played football. This is the best part of the football.”

Collins hopes it all pays off this fall.

Ahead lies another tough schedule in class 2A – but it’s a challenge the Tigers embrace.

“This group right here, this group of kids, they’ve been working hard,” Booth said. “We’ve been working hard during the spring time. We’re going to compete. We’re going to do our best and do what we gotta do.”

Here’s a look at Collins’ 2022 schedule:

8/26 - vs. Jefferson Davis County - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 - at Seminary - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 - vs. Mount Olive - 7:30 p.m.

9/16 - at Magee - 7:30 p.m.

9/23 - at Mendenhall - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Stringer* - 7:30 p.m.

10/7 - at Mize* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - vs. Richland - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at North Forrest* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

