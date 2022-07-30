Mississippi’s annual tax-free weekend brings shoppers running to stores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the perfect weekend to shop and save money in Mississippi.

The annual tax-free weekend kicked off at midnight on Friday, July 29, and customers rushed inside to swipe their cards while there was no tax on certain items.

“Because, to get good prices on these children’s clothes, and my other daughter she sent a list that we could get her some stuff too,” said one retired woman who did not give her name.

The tax-free weekend has been an annual thing for Mississippi since 2009. Some families need it now more than ever before, like Rose Hall and her family.

“We don’t go anywhere very much because gas prices are way too high,” said Hall.

While only certain items like clothing, footwear and accessories are tax-free this weekend, these are items that people of all ages can use.

“Well, I’m on social security, so I have to watch every penny I spend on gas and groceries,” said the retired woman. “Weekends like this help. It helps old people.”

You can find a complete list of eligible and non-eligible items on the revenue department’s website.

You still have a few more hours to shop; the holiday runs through Saturday.

