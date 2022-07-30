Win Stuff
Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health

(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health.

Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.

The Jackson Heart Study’s Community Engagement Center is partnering with the Confess Project team to offer the training.

This is a free event that will take place Monday, August 1st, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Interested barbers can attend from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first 100 barbers to register will receive a $150 gift card.

You can register at the State Department of Health website.

