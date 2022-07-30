Win Stuff
Blood Bowl 2022

Laurel-Jones County D10 Dixie Youth Baseball head to North Carolina

The Laurel-Jones County D10 Dixie Youth Baseball team hopes to bring home a victory as they head to Lumberton, NC, next week.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Players and parents said they sacrificed most of their summer, but it was all for a bigger purpose.

Head Coach Tim Barksdale said the team displayed hard work and dedication all summer long.

“Each kid excelled in every position they did,” he said. “We went through sub-district, district and state, and they did whatever was asked of them.”

Ian Sharp, the assistant coach, said he believes mentorship is essential, and he has enjoyed watching each player not only perfect their craft but grow and mature into young men.

“I mean this whole group, these 12 kids out here and their families,” Sharp said. “You have to buy in as a family. This team has played together since they were basically five and six years old, and so it’s a special group. And I look forward to watching them play in North Carolina.”

Barksdale added, “We’d love to let these kids have a good time in North Carolina, and we want to represent the state of Mississippi as best we can.”

The team said they are extremely excited and ready to play ball!

If you would like to keep up with the youth all-star players as they travel to Lumberton, be sure to follow them on their Facebook page.

