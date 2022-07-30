Laurel Housing Authority provides backpacks for student residents

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Children in the Laurel Housing Authority (LHA) will start school on the right foot this year.

LHA offered a free backpack giveaway on Friday, July 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Townley Center.

At the event, kids also received a free lunch and could partake in arts and crafts with LHA employees.

“As ross coordinators, we are always looking for ways in which we can help our residents, as well as enhance their lives,” said Eloria James, LHA’s ross coordinator of the beacon homes. “It is our goal at all times to find services or partners that can provide the services for our residents. We want them to be ready to learn and have the tools and resources that they need to learn.”

Organizations, including The Shafer Center and Laurel Library, also had tables at the event to inform the public of their services.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.