Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Laurel Housing Authority provides backpacks for student residents

Children in the Laurel Housing Authority will start school on the right foot this year.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Children in the Laurel Housing Authority (LHA) will start school on the right foot this year.

LHA offered a free backpack giveaway on Friday, July 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Townley Center.

At the event, kids also received a free lunch and could partake in arts and crafts with LHA employees.

“As ross coordinators, we are always looking for ways in which we can help our residents, as well as enhance their lives,” said Eloria James, LHA’s ross coordinator of the beacon homes. “It is our goal at all times to find services or partners that can provide the services for our residents. We want them to be ready to learn and have the tools and resources that they need to learn.”

Organizations, including The Shafer Center and Laurel Library, also had tables at the event to inform the public of their services.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

Children in the Laurel Housing Authority will start school on the right foot this year.
Laurel Housing Authority provides backpacks for student residents
The project will give students, faculty and staff an opportunity to bag lunches that will be...
USM office to help area’s homeless with homecoming service project
The holiday started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, and will run till midnight on Saturday,...
2022 Miss. Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
Aeroma Cannabis Company is seeking to become the first medical marijuana distributor in Lamar...
Lamar Co. supervisors to vote on permit for a marijuana company