Hit-or-Miss T-Storms will be possible this weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered t-storms firing up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Hit-or-miss storms will be possible again on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Expect more of the same early next week as this pattern continues. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and Hit-or-miss storms.

Scattered Storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

