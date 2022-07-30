Hattiesburg first responders run active school shooter drill

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In response to increasing mass shootings across the country, the Hattiesburg School District is taking steps to ensure they are ready for anything.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Public Schools Police Department partnered at N.R. Burger Middle School on Friday, July 29, to set up a live simulation of an active shooter on campus.

Responding units tested to see how quickly and efficiently they could stop the shooter.

“A threat can take place anywhere at any given time,” said HPD’s Captain Allen Murray. “You never know. We don’t receive a memo saying, ‘Hey, something’s going to happen at this specific location.’ What we try to do is we prepare to take care of threats regardless where they’re located. Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Public School District Police will always be prepared for any threats.”

Although Friday’s training focused on new security measures, safety precautions are already in place at all Hattiesburg Public Schools.

“We have nine campuses throughout the district,” said LaTosha Myers, Chief of HPSPD. “We have SROs, which are school resource officers, strategically placed in those facilities around the district. We also have Hattiesburg Police Department come in and teach here, so they are possibly on campus as well.”

Safety is one of the biggest concerns for parents and causes a lot of fear for this upcoming school year.

Murray ensures the district’s parents that the responding units will be ready if a situation arises.

“When the school district, Hattiesburg Police Department or any other agency that may respond, we’re going to come in, and we’re going to do our part,” said Murray. “As long as everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to do, things should work out.”

