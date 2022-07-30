Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Hattiesburg first responders run active school shooter drill

In response to increasing mass shootings across the country, the Hattiesburg School District is taking steps to ensure they are ready for anything.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In response to increasing mass shootings across the country, the Hattiesburg School District is taking steps to ensure they are ready for anything.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Public Schools Police Department partnered at N.R. Burger Middle School on Friday, July 29, to set up a live simulation of an active shooter on campus.

Responding units tested to see how quickly and efficiently they could stop the shooter.

“A threat can take place anywhere at any given time,” said HPD’s Captain Allen Murray. “You never know. We don’t receive a memo saying, ‘Hey, something’s going to happen at this specific location.’ What we try to do is we prepare to take care of threats regardless where they’re located. Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Public School District Police will always be prepared for any threats.”

Although Friday’s training focused on new security measures, safety precautions are already in place at all Hattiesburg Public Schools.

“We have nine campuses throughout the district,” said LaTosha Myers, Chief of HPSPD. “We have SROs, which are school resource officers, strategically placed in those facilities around the district. We also have Hattiesburg Police Department come in and teach here, so they are possibly on campus as well.”

Safety is one of the biggest concerns for parents and causes a lot of fear for this upcoming school year.

Murray ensures the district’s parents that the responding units will be ready if a situation arises.

“When the school district, Hattiesburg Police Department or any other agency that may respond, we’re going to come in, and we’re going to do our part,” said Murray. “As long as everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to do, things should work out.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance

Latest News

The Wayne General Hospital has new tools to help first responders save lives.
Wayne General Hospital receives life-saving donation from Southern Mississippi Trading
The Collins Fire Department currently has about two dozen full-time, part-time and volunteer...
Collins Fire Dept. hiring part-time, volunteer firefighters
Students were also given a free snack and could do arts and crafts at the backpack giveaway.
Laurel Housing Authority provides backpacks for student residents
Children in the Laurel Housing Authority will start school on the right foot this year.
Laurel Housing Authority provides backpacks for student residents