Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Handgrabbing catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza

Handgrabbin’ catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza
Handgrabbin’ catfish tanks, archery ranges, snakes and more on display at wildlife extravaganza(Robert Daily)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for family fun around the Jackson metro area, look no further.

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is hosting its 35th Annual Wildlife Extravaganza inside the Clyde Muse Center in Rankin County this weekend.

You can expect many popular exhibitions, demonstrations, and contests such as the Magnolia Records and Big Buck contest, Jason Reynolds’ famous high-flying retrievers, kid’s hand grabbing catfish tanks, children’s archery ranges, kayaking fishing demonstrations, field dressing, taxidermy and game cooking demonstrations.

This year the show will include a dining hall with grab-and-go, as well as sit-down dining.

The annual event runs through July 31.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Suspect arrested in Hebron shooting case; investigation ongoing
Derrick Chavers indicted with four different charges
Indictment issued in 2020 ATV case resulting in two dead, one injured

Latest News

Carmelo Jackson, who had been sought on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in a...
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Terry Wayne and Eric Adkins
Father and son inducted into PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame