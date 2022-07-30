Win Stuff
Collins Fire Dept. hiring part-time, volunteer firefighters

Chief John Pope says he’d like to hire two part-time firefighters and recruit up to ten volunteers as soon as possible.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT
COLLINS. Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department is looking for new part-time and volunteer firefighters.

Chief John Pope says he’d like to hire two part-time firefighters and recruit up to ten volunteers as soon as possible. He also wants to bring two additional full-time firefighters to his department in the coming months.

Currently, Collins Fire Department has about two dozen full-time, part-time and volunteer firefighters.

“We’re gonna make a request to the city council and see if we can add two more full-time personnel,” Pope said. “That would definitely assist us a great deal in allowing for safer and better operations for the city and the community in which we’re sworn to protect.”

If you’re interested in a paid or volunteer position, you can get more information on the Collins Fire Department’s Facebook page or the City of Collins website.

You can also drop by and apply in person at the Collins Fire Department.

