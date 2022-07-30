Collins 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
- 8/26 - vs. Jefferson Davis County - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 - at Seminary - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 - vs. Mount Olive - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 - at Magee - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 - at Mendenhall - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 - vs. Stringer* - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/7 - at Mize* - 7 p.m.
- 10/14 - vs. Richland - 7 p.m.
- 10/21 - at North Forrest* - 7 p.m.
- 10/28 - vs. Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent
