Collins 2022 football schedule

Collins

8/26 - vs. Jefferson Davis County - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 - at Seminary - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 - vs. Mount Olive - 7:30 p.m.

9/16 - at Magee - 7:30 p.m.

9/23 - at Mendenhall - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Stringer* - 7:30 p.m.

10/7 - at Mize* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - vs. Richland - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at North Forrest* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.