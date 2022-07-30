Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Collins 2022 football schedule

Collins Tigers
Collins Tigers(Collins Tigers)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Collins

  • 8/26 - vs. Jefferson Davis County - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 - at Seminary - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 - vs. Mount Olive - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 - at Magee - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 - at Mendenhall - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 - vs. Stringer* - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 - at Mize* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - vs. Richland - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - at North Forrest* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 - vs. Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
On July 28, the 12NET team executed a round-up to arrest individuals in Forrest County with...
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Malcolm Price, Collins senior quarterback
Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price
Malcolm Price, Collins senior quarterback
Players of the Pine Belt: Collins senior quarterback Malcolm Price
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker