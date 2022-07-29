Win Stuff
Woman airlifted after falling off bridge at Union Falls

According to the sheriff’s department, the woman reportedly suffered a head injury that merited a rescue helicopter response.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was airlifted after falling at Union Falls on Ovett Moselle Road Thursday.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Union and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments received a call to Union Falls that a woman had fallen off a bridge between Highway 29 and Augusta Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and rendered emergency medical treatment. They also carried the woman up the road from below the bridge. EMServ Ambulance Service then provided additional treatment.

Bumgardner said the woman sustained critical injuries.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

Rescue 7 landed at Fellowship Baptist Church and took the woman to Forrest General Hospital for further treatment.

The woman’s condition is not known at this time.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

