William Carey hosts retirement reception for President Tommy King

William Carey University honored and celebrated the retirement of Tommy King, who has served as the university president for more than 15 years.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University honored and celebrated the retirement of Tommy King, who has served as the university president for more than 15 years.

King’s legacy at the campus goes back almost six decades, and he was the first Carey graduate appointed to the president’s office. During his tenure, he participated in numerous rebuilding efforts after disastrous events, including Hurricane Katerina and the 2017 tornado.

“I’ll miss the people, seeing them and especially the students,” King said. “We’ve had ups and downs, several really disastrous events, from Katerina then the tornado here, but we always came back, and I guess that’s the greatest memory that Carey always comes back strong. They don’t throw in the towel and give up.”

King also established the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, a physical therapy doctoral program in Hattiesburg, the School of Pharmacy at the Tradition campus and a nursing school in Baton Rouge.

“Tonight is a celebration of all the friendships we’ve made for the past years and all the support the community has given to Carey, and it’s amazing to see what God has been able to do,” said King’s wife, Sandra King.

King will be succeeded in the presidency by Ben Burnett, who is currently the executive vice president.

Burnett will start his new duties as the 10th president of the University on August 16th.

