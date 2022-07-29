Warrants issued for 2 more suspects in Fast Stop robbery

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Arrest warrants were issued late Friday afternoon for a man and woman in connection with Wednesday’s shooting and robbery at the Fast Stop in the Hebron community.

Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are wanted by the Jones County’ Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

JCSD said both are prime suspects in Wednesday’s night incident that left one man in critical but stable condition at a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

“These suspects have been entered on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center making their wanted status know to law enforcement agencies nationwide,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The hunt is on for Jackson and Dean and we won’t rest until they are captured.”

Berlin said both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

