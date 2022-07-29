Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022

Six people airlifted to hospital after Madison Co. explosion

(WAFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - At least six people have been airlifted to the hospital after an oil explosion in Madison County.

The incident happened on Virlilia Road near Jubilee Road at the Salt Water Disposal Site.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Albert Jones III said workers were installing a line to an oil barrel when the explosion occurred.

Authorities have not said exactly what caused the explosion but everyone involved was badly burned.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Multiple first responders are on the scene, including the Gluckstadt Police Department, Mississippi Department of Health, Madison County Emergency Management, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, a man was injured in a shooting at a gas...
Shooting at Hebron gas station leaves one injured
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Photo, L to R: Tyveron Morgan and the reported getaway vehicle, a silver four-door passenger...
JCSD seeking suspects in Wednesday night shooting investigation

Latest News

Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis.
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
The holiday started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, and will run till midnight on Saturday,...
2022 Miss. Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker
Demarcus Baker, North Forrest
Players of the Pine Belt: North Forrest sophomore RB Demarcus Baker