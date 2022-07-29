Win Stuff
Blood Bowl 2022

Section of Oak Gove Road to close for sewer repair

Starting Tuesday, a section of Oak Grove Road will be closed as repairs are made to repair a...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A collapsed sewer line will have a section of Oak Grove Road closed for the next two weeks.

The City of Hattiesburg said Lamar Park Water & Sewer Association will close Oak Grove Road on Tuesday between Greenwood Drive and Baywood Road

Drivers through the area will be asked to detour in both directions by way of Greenwood and West Lakeside drives and Baywood Road. Signs will be posted.

The closure/repair is expected to take two weeks.

Lamar Park is a utility that services residents who live outside of the city of Hattiesburg. However, the closure also will affect motorists who frequently use Oak Grove Road during their daily commutes.

